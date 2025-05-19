news
Free and Open Source Software
-
13 Useful Free and Open Source Linux Column-Oriented Databases - LinuxLinks
There are a number of different types of database. The most popular choice in storing data such as personal information, financial records, and medical records is the relational database management system. This type of system makes use of common ‘keys’ to tie related information together with data being manipulated with the SQL data definition and query language. SQL has many strengths for querying data. However, there are some disadvantages inherent in SQL. For example, SQL does not scale horizontally particularly well.
A column-oriented database, also known as a columnar database, is a type of database management system that stores data on disk in columns rather than rows. This organization improves query performance, particularly for data analytics and warehousing, by enabling efficient retrieval of specific columns of data. Column-oriented databases are particularly advantageous for analytics queries that frequently scan or aggregate over large datasets but only need a few columns. Columnar databases are a type of NoSQL database.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
gplaces is a simple terminal Gemini client - LinuxLinks
gplaces is a simple terminal Gemini client. Gemini is an application-layer internet communication protocol for accessing remote documents, similar to HTTP and Gopher. It comes with a special document format, known as “gemtext”, which allows linking to other documents.
gplaces is named after Going Places, the 1965 album by Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass. The “o” is omitted from the executable name so it doesn’t mess up tab completion for Gopher users and Go developers.
This is free and open source software.
Solanum is a time tracking app - LinuxLinks
Solanum is a time tracking app that uses the Pomodoro technique.
The Pomodoro technique is efficient for tasks you find boring, but having to take a break when you are 100% concentrated in something you like might be annoying.
Work in 4 sessions, with breaks in between each session and one long break after all 4.
This is free and open source software.
Contrast checks the contrast between two colors - LinuxLinks
WCAG is a set of recommendations from the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) to make web content accessible to people with disabilities. They are a technical standard used to ensure that web content is usable by a wide range of users, including those with visual, auditory, physical, cognitive, and other impairments.
This is free and open source software.
Flowtime - spend your time wisely - LinuxLinks
Flowtime is a GUI program to get what motivates you done, without losing concentration.
The Pomodoro technique is efficient for tasks you find boring, but having to take a break when you are 100% concentrated in something you like might be annoying. That’s why the Flowtime technique exists: take appropriate breaks without loosing your **flow**.
This is free and open source software.
Mini Text is a very small and basic text editor - LinuxLinks
Mini Text is an extremely simple Gtk4/Libadwaita app that shows a text view to copy/paste and edit text. Think of it as an ephemeral scratch pad.
Best used with ‘Always on Top’ and/or ‘Always on Visible Workspace’. It doesn’t save or load files, just your clipboard.
This is free and open source software.
linkding is a self-hosted bookmark manager - LinuxLinks
linkding is a bookmark manager that you can host yourself. It’s designed to be minimal, fast, and easy to set up using Docker.
This is free and open source software.