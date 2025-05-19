Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 18th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

GIMP 3.0.4 Open-Source Image Editor Is Now Available for Download with Bug Fixes

GIMP 3.0.4 is a bugfix release that addresses a bug with pasting selections from GIMP into other apps where the pasted section was padded to the original image size, various crashes related to changing or turning off the main monitor, and some issues with text layers.

Debian 12.11 “Bookworm” Released with 81 Bug Fixes and 45 Security Updates

Arriving two months after Debian 12.10, the Debian 12.11 update is the tenth point release of the Debian Bookworm series. Yes, tenth, because Debian 12.3 was never released due to an issue in the EXT4 file system leading to data corruption, which means that it doesn’t count as a point release.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.2

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

Boardcon Idea3576 SBC Showcases RK3576 SoC with CAN Bus and Dual Gigabit Ethernet

Boardcon has recently introduced the Idea3576, a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3576. Key features include CAN, RS485, 4G connectivity, and support for Debian 12.

Avaota Previews C1 SBC in Raspberry Pi A Form Factor with Allwinner H618

Avaota has recently shared details about the C1, a compact single-board computer in the Raspberry Pi A form factor. Based on the Allwinner H618 processor, the board is a variant of the Yuzuki Chameleon and expands the Avaota SBC lineup with a small-footprint, feature-rich design aimed at embedded development and multimedia applications.

Kiwi DVK Pairs SFP and 2.5GbE with PoE and Modular Expansion for Embedded Development

The Kiwi DVK is a compact development kit designed for high performance networking and flexible I O expansion. It supports a range of interfaces and slots for prototyping advanced connectivity and power configurations in embedded systems.

M0SS-101 Synth with BL616 RISC-V Delivers Classic Controls in a Compact DIY Kit

The M0SS-101 is a compact virtual analog monosynth designed for hands-on subtractive synthesis. It features 42 editable parameters accessible through 26 buttons and a rotary encoder, with RGB LEDs providing visual feedback for signal flow and modulation. The synth includes dual oscillators, a multi-mode filter, envelope and LFO control, delay effects, and 17 preset slots with per-patch MIDI mapping.

T-LoRa Pager Combines ESP32-S3, LoRa, NFC, and GNSS in Handheld IoT Device

The T-LoRa Pager is a compact, programmable IoT development device designed by LILYGO. It integrates LoRa connectivity, NFC capabilities, GNSS positioning, and motion sensing via an embedded IMU, all within a portable form factor.

STARPro64 Brings 32GB LPDDR5 and 20 TOPS NPU to RISC-V SBC Platform

The STARPro64 is one of the latest RISC-V single-board computers from PINE64, based on the ESWIN EIC7700X system-on-chip. Now in stock, the board offers key features such as dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, PCIe Gen3.0 expansion, and wireless connectivity.

Free and Open Source Software

GIMP 3.0.4 Open-Source Image Editor Is Now Available for Download with Bug Fixes

  
GIMP 3.0.4 has been released today as the fourth maintenance update to the latest GIMP 3.0 series of this popular, free, open-source, and cross-platform image editor for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
Nobara 42: SteamOS alternative updated with better driver manager, custom app store, and new Linux kernel

  
Nobara Linux 42 packs a handful of interesting upgrades over the previous version of the gaming-centric Linux distribution

 
Debian on Thinkpad X13 Gen 5 and Release of Debian-Based Grml 2025.05

  
This Week in Plasma: HDR calibration wizard

  
Welcome to a new issue of “This Week in Plasma”! Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor

 
33,333 Pages Since Migrating to Our Static Site Generator (SSG) [original]

  
GNU/Linux "Market Share" Has Risen in Croatia [original]

  
Android Leftovers

  
How to Share Your Android's Hotspot Using a QR Code

 
Debian Trixie Enters Hard Freeze, Edging Closer to Release

  
Debian Trixie’s hard freeze phase begins

 
15 Popular Games You Can Surprisingly Play on Linux

  
Gone are the days when Linux gamers had to jump through hoops to make their favorite games work on their favorite distro

 
Open Source Hiding In Plain Sight

  
You probably know Linux, but RTEMS is a high-reliability RTOS for aerospace

 
After Switching to Linux, This App Helped Me Drop Google for Good

  
Tired of Google's grip on your data? After switching to Linux

 
FlipperHeimer Geiger Counter module adds radiation sensing to Flipper Zero

  
including the Flipper Blackhat open-source dual-band Wi-Fi card running Linux and designed for penetration testing

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Raspberry Pi OS – Debian-based distro

  
Raspberry Pi OS (previously called Raspbian) is the official supported operating system for the Raspberry Pi series of ARM-based single board computers

 
Review: GoboLinux 017.01

  
GoboLinux is an independently-developed Linux distribution with an alternative filesystem hierarchy that departs from established UNIX standards

 
Boardcon Idea3576 SBC Showcases RK3576 SoC with CAN Bus and Dual Gigabit Ethernet

  
According to the software section, the board supports Debian 12 and Buildroot

 
Latest From Linux Made Simple

  
Today in Techrights

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 18th, 2025

  
The 240th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 18th, 2025.

 
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More Hardware Stories

  
Debian: Sparky GNU/Linux, Daniel Lange, Freexian, and Tails

  
This Week in Linux and mintCast Episode

  
Linux and "Apps"

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
Google fixed the ‘Find My Device’ name problem, but now Android needs better AirTags

 
Arch Ultimate Edition: A Feature-Rich, Beautiful Desktop OS - The New Stack

  
Arch Ultimate Edition is for anyone who wants the benefit of Arch Linux without having to go through the text-based installer.

 
Moving to Software Freedom

  
today's howtos

  
Games, Graphics, and Emulation

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.6, Linux 6.12.28, Linux 6.6.90, Linux 6.1.138 and Linux 5.15.182

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.7 kernel

 
KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release

  
Here are the new modules available in the Plasma 6.4 beta

 
Android Leftovers

  
Material 3 Expressive’s new loading indicator is already in Android 16

 
Celluloid 0.29 Video Player Fixes Nvidia Flickering and UI Glitches

  
Celluloid 0.29 open-source video player is out

 
Wine 10.8

  
The Wine development release 10.8 is now available

 
Debian 12.11 “Bookworm” Released with 81 Bug Fixes and 45 Security Updates

  
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.11 as the tenth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.

 
Debian 13 (Trixie) Installer Reaches First Release Candidate

  
Debian Installer Trixie RC 1 is here with Linux kernel 6.12, improved EFI support

 
These 4 Linux Commands Show You the Path of an Executable File

  
Want to display the path of an executable Linux file? Several Linux commands

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
NomadBSD is a persistent live system for USB flash drives

  
NomadBSD is a persistent live system for USB flash drives, based on FreeBSD

 
Transitous Hack Weekend in July

  
Hack weekends, sprints or however you want to call this are a long established thing in e.g. the KDE or OSM communities

 
today's leftovers

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud and Hackaday Podcast

  
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing

  
Open Document Format (ODF) and More Explained by Document Foundation

  
Web Browsers Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Games: Sausage, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GNOME Crosswords

  
Ubuntu 25.10 Plans and Rooming with Mark Shuttleworth

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ZimaBoard, and More

  
Fedora / Rocky Linux / CentOS Leftovers

  
Applications: Kubernetes, SafeLine, Diffoscope, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Security Leftovers

  
Microsoft Broke Linux PCs; Now Microsoft Sites Credit It With 'Fixing' What It Broke (a Year Later)

  
Videos and Shows: COSMIC Alpha 7, Many Invidious Picks, and TLLTS

  
today's howtos

  
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers (Too Many Buzzwords Again)

  
Android Leftovers

  
Your phone's Quick Replies and Smart Actions could get a whole lot more helpful with Android 16

 
Proprietary  Holes and Windows TCO

  
Clonezilla Live 3.2.2 Released with Kernel 6.12 and Enhanced Ezio Options

  
The latest Clonezilla live 3.2.2-5 release brings a fresh Debian Sid base

 
5 Features Windows Should Steal From Linux Mint

  
Windows has been lagging behind in terms of modern features to the extent that a Linux distro can offer a better user experience

 
6 reasons why Linux is better than ever

  
If you asked PC users about the most accessible OS in the 2010s

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and SparkFun

  
elementary OS Preview Some Cool Upcoming Features

  
The elementary OS 8.0.1 release back in March brought an appreciable set of improvements with it

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
OpenBSD – multi-platform BSD-based UNIX-like operating system

  
The OpenBSD project produces a free, multi-platform 4.4BSD-based UNIX-like operating system

 
GNOME: 2025-05-16 Foundation Report

  
Here’s my attempt at a more concise Foundation Report for my second official week at the Foundation

 
Thibault Saunier: gst-dots-viewer: A New Tool for GStreamer Pipeline Visualization

  
We’re happy to have released gst-dots-viewer

 
This Week in GNOME: #200 Two Hundred

  
What a milestone! We’re thrilled to celebrate the 200th post of This Week in GNOME

 
VeraCrypt and Linux kernel encryption conflict

  
I connected an external hard disk containing an NTFS-formatted VeraCrypt container to my Slimbook Titan machine running Kubuntu 22.04

 
STARPro64 Brings 32GB LPDDR5 and 20 TOPS NPU to RISC-V SBC Platform

  
Software support includes RockOS, a Debian-based Linux distribution maintained by PLCT Lab

 
In Memoriam: John L. Young, Cryptome Co-Founder

  
John L. Young, who died March 28 at age 89 in New York City

 
Helwan O.S: Egypt’s All-Purpose Linux Distribution

  
The folks who develop Helwan O.S say it’s “designed by devs for devs and creators

 
Why Gaming with openSUSE Is A Good Move

  
And you’re still gaming. Still winning. Just on Linux

 
Games: Team17 Humble Bundle, SWAPMEAT, and More

  
4 from a GoL Friday

 
Today in Techrights

  
