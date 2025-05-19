Free and Open Source Software

There are a number of different types of database. The most popular choice in storing data such as personal information, financial records, and medical records is the relational database management system. This type of system makes use of common ‘keys’ to tie related information together with data being manipulated with the SQL data definition and query language. SQL has many strengths for querying data. However, there are some disadvantages inherent in SQL. For example, SQL does not scale horizontally particularly well.

A column-oriented database, also known as a columnar database, is a type of database management system that stores data on disk in columns rather than rows. This organization improves query performance, particularly for data analytics and warehousing, by enabling efficient retrieval of specific columns of data. Column-oriented databases are particularly advantageous for analytics queries that frequently scan or aggregate over large datasets but only need a few columns. Columnar databases are a type of NoSQL database.

