GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. You’ll go online, ask a question about $FOO , and be given an answer regarding $BAR . Maybe they don’t like $FOO , or think you should be running $BAR instead.

One of the examples I was grilled for last year was my assertion that some people need to run Windows, irrespective of what we all might like. The responses from certain members of the GNU/Linux community were exactly what you expect. Instead of answering people’s concerns about Windows, they wished the question had been “can I run GNU/Linux instead?” and “how would I do that?”

Even if my hypothetical engineer had been initially sympathetic to the idea of running Penguins in lieu of an expensive SPLA arrangement, this attitude is counterproductive. People don’t respond well to being told their choices are stupid, or that they’re wasting their time. This is basic, basic human psychology, though it took me working part-time in a pre-sales engineering team for a few years to understand why.

One of the biggest things to understand is that people are rarely transparent with their motivations about running something. This goes as much for for big corporates as it does individuals.