Best GNU/Linux Browsers, Web Browser Telemetry, and Tor Browser 14.5.2

The issues here were several but they can be summarised succinctly: a lot of the different components had interconnected dependencies and new versions that weren't backwards compatible. This led to a situation where I had to figure out in what order to upgrade the different components in order to not make another of them break in a way that made it a lot harder to upgrade.

There were database settings to change before the database could be upgraded. Meanwhile I had to make PHP upgrades to be compatible with the new database version, but I had to make XenForo upgrades to make sure that the forum was compatible with the new PHP versions.