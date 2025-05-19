news
Best GNU/Linux Browsers, Web Browser Telemetry, and Tor Browser 14.5.2
Linux Hint ☛ 12 Best GNU/Linux Browsers in 2025
Linux has evolved over time, from a minimalist interface and tools to supporting state-of-the-art interfaces and applications. In today’s modern era, a Browser is one of the most required applications on any system. GNU/Linux distros that come with a GUI by default have some browsers pre-installed, i.e., Firefox, Chromium.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ The curl user survey 2025 is up
The time has come for you to once again do your curl community duty. Run over and fill in the curl user survey and tell us about how you use curl etc. This is the only proper way we get user feedback on a wide scale so please use this opportunity to tell us what you really think.
Matt Cool ☛ CSUMB Student Capstones 2025
It’s a scary and exciting time to enter the tech industry. The next generation of open web builders is already stepping up. Right here in Monterey, they’re building real-world projects, contributing to open-source, and tackling some of the toughest problems facing the future of the web.
Kirill A Korinsky ☛ Nginx-based LRU cache for Music Player Daemon for WebDAV storage
This article provides a concise technical guide for configuring an Nginx-based Least Recently Used (LRU) cache for Music Player Daemon (MPD) instances that utilize WebDAV for music storage.
Björn Wärmedal ☛ Finally Upgraded!
The issues here were several but they can be summarised succinctly: a lot of the different components had interconnected dependencies and new versions that weren't backwards compatible. This led to a situation where I had to figure out in what order to upgrade the different components in order to not make another of them break in a way that made it a lot harder to upgrade.
There were database settings to change before the database could be upgraded. Meanwhile I had to make PHP upgrades to be compatible with the new database version, but I had to make XenForo upgrades to make sure that the forum was compatible with the new PHP versions.
[Old] SizeOf(Cat) ☛ Web Browser telemetry - 2025 edition
Updated April 2025: added Floorp, Zen, Waterfox, Thorium and DuckDuckGo browser.
Mozilla
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.2 | The Tor Project
Tor Browser 14.5.2 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
