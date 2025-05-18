news
GIMP 3.0.4 Open-Source Image Editor Is Now Available for Download with Bug Fixes
GIMP 3.0.4 is a bugfix release that addresses a bug with pasting selections from GIMP into other apps where the pasted section was padded to the original image size, various crashes related to changing or turning off the main monitor, and some issues with text layers.
This release also improves the speed of font loading during start-up, especially when you have a large number of fonts on your computer, improves non-destructive filters by displaying the name of the filter in the undo history when added to an image and tracking individual filter edits in the undo history, and fixing visual glitches when rotating layers with active non-destructive filters.