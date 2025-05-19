Linux 6.15-rc7

So last week was reasonably uneventful, although I do wish we had a bit less churn. In particular, we had another run of CPU bug mitigations, which always adds some fun to the workday. Not. But the fallout seems to have been fairly well contained this time.

Aside from that, some drm Xe fixes stand out, and there's a slightly bigger patch for sched-ext. The rest looks quite small and harmless.

So while I wish we hadn't had some of the excitement of last week, on the whole it all still looks pretty solid, and unless something strange happens I'll do the final 6.15 release next weekend.

Linus