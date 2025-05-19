news
Programming Leftovers
Leon Mika ☛ Devlog: UCL — Assignment
So that’s the current idea. I spent around an hour on this so far, just trying it out and seeing how it feels, and I think it’s got promise. I’ll keep it on the feature branch for now, but I suspect this will eventually become the new way to do assignment in UCL going forward.
Daniel Lemire ☛ Returning several values from a function in C++ (C++23 edition)
Many programming languages such as the Go programming language are designed to make it easy to return several values at once from a function. In Go, it is often used to return an optional error code. The C++ programming language does not have a built-in support for returning several values. However, several standard types can serve the same purpose. If you need to return two values, you can use an std::pair instance. If you need to return two or more values, an std::tuple instance will do. With recent C++ standards, it works really well!
Positech Games ☛ Optimising Ridiculous Space Battles
I’ve been coding for 44 years, and its never occurred to me that with a tightly managed list of objects that will have constant addition and removal, and the list may be huge, that its worth storing the iterator in the stored object. Thats genius. Maybe you do this all the time, but its new to me, and its phenomneal for this use case. Not only is GUI_Bullet::SetActive() no longer in the top 20 functions by CPU time, I cannot even find it. Its literally too fast to measure, even with my extreme stress test.
[Old] Rik Huijzer ☛ Every programming language has its 'killer' domain
Instead, I think it's about having a killer domain. So, going through the examples from the original article, here is my take: [...]
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ Building Map::Tube::<*> maps, a HOWTO: weaving a web
A real tram network is more like a web of interconnecting lines. Although more lines mean more complexity, they allow Map::Tube to better reflect reality and thus be more useful and interesting.
Last time, we extended the tram network and created a graph of its stations. This time we’re adding a new line to carefully make the network more “real”. At the end, we’ll add colour to the lines so that it’s easier to tell them apart.
Python
[Repeat] SANS ☛ xorsearch.py: Python Functions
It could be used to search for XOR-encoded text: [...]
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Akseli Lahtinen ☛ My changes to saving Konsole tab layouts
I recently made a patch to Konsole terminal emulator, that adds to the current tab layout saving system couple more things: [...]
Rust
IT Jungle ☛ Is It Time To Add The Rust Programming Language To I.C.B.M. i?
Back in February, I.C.B.M. announced that it had brought the Rust programming language to its AIX Unix operating system variant. Rust, of course, has long since been available on Red Bait Enterprise Linux. But, thus far, it has not been supported on the I.C.B.M. i platform, neither in the PASE AIX runtime (which is a common way to get Unix stuff inside of I.C.B.M. i) or natively recompiled inside of I.C.B.M. i itself.
