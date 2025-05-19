news
today's howtos
-
University of Toronto ☛ The lack of a good command line way to sort IPv6 addresses
A few years ago, I wrote about how 'sort -V' can sort IPv4 addresses into their natural order for you. Even back then I was smart enough to put in that 'IPv4' qualification and note that this didn't work with IPv6 addresses, and said that I didn't know of any way to handle IPv6 addresses with existing command line tools. As far as I know, that remains the case today, although you can probably build a Perl, Python, or other language program that does such sorting for you if you need to do this regularly.
-
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: How to Set Up Chrony as a Local NTP Server Using Docker
In a local network where you want to keep your devices synchronized with accurate time, running a lightweight and efficient NTP server is essential. Chrony, a modern alternative to
ntpd, is a great choice and in this guide, I’ll show you how to set it up inside a Docker container that fetches time from global sources and distributes it across your LAN.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install KDE Plasma on Ubuntu
Ubuntu comes with GNOME desktop environment by default.However, you can install KDE Plasma without having to remove GNOME.
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Keep Containers Up-to-Date with What’s Up Docker (WUD)
Learn how to automate Docker container updates using What’s Up Docker (WUD) to get notified and keep your images fresh.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Automatically Format Code On File Save in Visual Studio Code [Ed: It's FOSS is once again pushing proprietary spyware of Microsoft]
-
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install LAMP Stack on Fedora 42
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP on Fedora 42. The LAMP stack represents one of the most popular open-source web development environments, providing a robust foundation for hosting dynamic websites and web applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pixeluvo on Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint offers a robust platform for graphic designers and photographers seeking powerful image editing tools. Pixeluvo stands out as an excellent image editing solution that combines professional features with an intuitive interface.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Linkwarden on openSUSE
Bookmarks are essential tools for organizing our digital lives, but traditional browser bookmarking has significant limitations. Link rot, disorganization, and the inability to collaborate effectively can make managing bookmarks frustrating. Linkwarden offers an elegant solution by providing a self-hosted bookmark manager that preserves web content, enables collaboration, and provides powerful organization tools.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flask on Debian 12
Flask stands as one of the most popular Python web frameworks thanks to its minimalist approach and flexibility. If you’re looking to deploy web applications on Debian 12, Flask provides an excellent foundation for building everything from simple Hey Hi (AI) to complex web services.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Steam on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Steam on Manjaro. Steam is one of the most popular digital distribution platforms for PC gaming, offering thousands of games from AAA titles to independent creations.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Navidrome on Fedora 42
In an age where music streaming services dominate the landscape, having control over your personal music collection might seem like a concept of the past. However, with Navidrome, a modern self-hosted music server, you can enjoy the best of both worlds: the convenience of streaming and the ownership of your music files.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install LibreNMS on Debian 12
Network monitoring is essential for maintaining the health and performance of your IT infrastructure. LibreNMS stands out as a powerful open-source network monitoring system that provides comprehensive visibility into your network devices.
-
-
The New Stack ☛ Learn GNU/Linux File Permissions the Easy Way (And the Hard Way, Too)