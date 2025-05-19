A few years ago, I wrote about how 'sort -V' can sort IPv4 addresses into their natural order for you. Even back then I was smart enough to put in that 'IPv4' qualification and note that this didn't work with IPv6 addresses, and said that I didn't know of any way to handle IPv6 addresses with existing command line tools. As far as I know, that remains the case today, although you can probably build a Perl, Python, or other language program that does such sorting for you if you need to do this regularly.