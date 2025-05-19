news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 19, 2025



Quoting: Debian Trixie Enters Hard Freeze, Edging Closer to Release —

This weekend has been a busy one for the Debian project. First, the Debian 13 installer hit the release candidate stage. Then came the 12.11 update for the “Bookworm” series.

And now, there’s yet another important update—the development team has officially moved “Trixie,” its upcoming Debian 13 release, into a “hard freeze” state as of May 17, 2025. In simple terms, this is the final stage before a new version of Debian is officially released.

Debian’s hard freeze typically lasts several weeks to a few months, depending on how quickly the release team can resolve any remaining critical issues. It ends when everything is stable and ready—that’s when the new Debian version officially launches.