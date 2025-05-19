Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

That IBM PC was as gorgeous as it was insanely expensive. Adjusted to inflation it fetched close to $6,000. By the time I was old enough to pick up strawberries during the summer to make my own money, Big Blue had been defeated by PC clones. They exited the desktop market shortly after their Aptiva line flopped. I never got a chance to own that IBM[2].

During the winter of 2024 I went back in time and gave that 14-year-old the means to acquire his dream PC. This is the story of how I restored an IBM 2168 and maxed out DOOM.