Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Fabian Sanglard ☛ Building my childhood dream PC
That IBM PC was as gorgeous as it was insanely expensive. Adjusted to inflation it fetched close to $6,000. By the time I was old enough to pick up strawberries during the summer to make my own money, Big Blue had been defeated by PC clones. They exited the desktop market shortly after their Aptiva line flopped. I never got a chance to own that IBM[2].
During the winter of 2024 I went back in time and gave that 14-year-old the means to acquire his dream PC. This is the story of how I restored an IBM 2168 and maxed out DOOM.
CNX Software ☛ M5Stack Tab5 Review – Part 2: Getting started with ESP32-P4 firmware development using the ESP-IDF Framework and Arduino IDE
In the first part of the review, we checked out the hardware of the M5Stack Tab5 ESP32-P4 IoT development kit and tried the demo firmware, whose user interface allows the user to quickly experiment with the camera, microphone, speaker, WiFi, power consumption, GPIOs, RS485, and more. Since there’s no user application for the Tab5 at this stage, I decided to look into software development resources for the ESP32-P4 devkit in the second part of the review.
Hackaday ☛ Speed Up Arduino With Clever Coding
We love Arduino here at Hackaday; they’ve probably done more to make embedded programming accessible to more people than anything else in the history of the field. One thing the Arduino ecosystem is rarely praised for is its speed. That’s where [Playduino] comes in, with his video (embedded below) that promises to make everyone’s favourite microcontroller run 50x faster.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Avaota Previews C1 SBC in Raspberry Pi A Form Factor with Allwinner H618
Avaota has recently shared details about the C1, a compact single-board computer in the Raspberry Pi A form factor. Based on the Allwinner H618 processor, the board is a variant of the Yuzuki Chameleon and expands the Avaota SBC lineup with a small-footprint, feature-rich design aimed at embedded development and multimedia applications.