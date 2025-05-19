news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 19, 2025



Quoting: FlipperHeimer Geiger Counter module adds radiation sensing to Flipper Zero - CNX Software —

Previously, we have written about various addon boards for the Flipper Zero, including the Flipper Blackhat open-source dual-band Wi-Fi card running Linux and designed for penetration testing, cybersecurity research, and wireless network analysis, Sacred Labs’ FlipMods Combo is a 3-in-1 expansion module which combines an ESP32, CC1101 Sub-GHz wireless microcontroller, and a GPS module that comes with preinstalled Marauder firmware. We also wrote about Geiger counter solutions for smartphones.

The FlippenHeimer module comes in three versions – the Ultimate (fully assembled with a 3D-printed case), the El Handy KIT (DIY kit excluding 3D parts), and Poverty (only the PCB with SMDs pre-soldered). The kit is priced at $37.34 on the Tindie Store. While searching for more details about the product, I found another DIY Geiger counter kit on AliExpress, which costs around $25 and can work with the flipper module, ESP32 boards, etc…