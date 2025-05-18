These 4 Linux Commands Show You the Path of an Executable File

news

How to Display the Path of an Executable File in Linux

Displaying the path of executable Linux files is useful for troubleshooting and verifying which version of a command is being used. It helps you check which version of the command is being executed when multiple versions or installations exist on the system. For example, if you have a system-wide and a user-installed version of a program, knowing the exact path helps you avoid unexpected behavior. It is particularly useful in environments where PATH variables are customized or modified.