today's leftovers

Debian 12.11 “Bookworm” Released with 81 Bug Fixes and 45 Security Updates

Arriving two months after Debian 12.10, the Debian 12.11 update is the tenth point release of the Debian Bookworm series. Yes, tenth, because Debian 12.3 was never released due to an issue in the EXT4 file system leading to data corruption, which means that it doesn’t count as a point release.

LinuxGizmos.com

Kiwi DVK Pairs SFP and 2.5GbE with PoE and Modular Expansion for Embedded Development

The Kiwi DVK is a compact development kit designed for high performance networking and flexible I O expansion. It supports a range of interfaces and slots for prototyping advanced connectivity and power configurations in embedded systems.

M0SS-101 Synth with BL616 RISC-V Delivers Classic Controls in a Compact DIY Kit

The M0SS-101 is a compact virtual analog monosynth designed for hands-on subtractive synthesis. It features 42 editable parameters accessible through 26 buttons and a rotary encoder, with RGB LEDs providing visual feedback for signal flow and modulation. The synth includes dual oscillators, a multi-mode filter, envelope and LFO control, delay effects, and 17 preset slots with per-patch MIDI mapping.

T-LoRa Pager Combines ESP32-S3, LoRa, NFC, and GNSS in Handheld IoT Device

The T-LoRa Pager is a compact, programmable IoT development device designed by LILYGO. It integrates LoRa connectivity, NFC capabilities, GNSS positioning, and motion sensing via an embedded IMU, all within a portable form factor.

STARPro64 Brings 32GB LPDDR5 and 20 TOPS NPU to RISC-V SBC Platform

The STARPro64 is one of the latest RISC-V single-board computers from PINE64, based on the ESWIN EIC7700X system-on-chip. Now in stock, the board offers key features such as dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, PCIe Gen3.0 expansion, and wireless connectivity.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 18, 2025

Debian on Thinkpad X13 Gen 5 and Release of Debian-Based Grml 2025.05
This Week in Plasma: HDR calibration wizard
33,333 Pages Since Migrating to Our Static Site Generator (SSG) [original]
GNU/Linux "Market Share" Has Risen in Croatia [original]
KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release
Wine 10.8
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More Hardware Stories
Debian: Sparky GNU/Linux, Daniel Lange, Freexian, and Tails
This Week in Linux and mintCast Episode
Linux and "Apps"
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Google fixed the ‘Find My Device’ name problem, but now Android needs better AirTags
Arch Ultimate Edition: A Feature-Rich, Beautiful Desktop OS - The New Stack
Arch Ultimate Edition is for anyone who wants the benefit of Arch Linux without having to go through the text-based installer.
Moving to Software Freedom
today's howtos
a dozen more howtos
Games, Graphics, and Emulation
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.6, Linux 6.12.28, Linux 6.6.90, Linux 6.1.138 and Linux 5.15.182
Android Leftovers
Material 3 Expressive’s new loading indicator is already in Android 16
Celluloid 0.29 Video Player Fixes Nvidia Flickering and UI Glitches
Debian 13 (Trixie) Installer Reaches First Release Candidate
These 4 Linux Commands Show You the Path of an Executable File
Free and Open Source Software
NomadBSD is a persistent live system for USB flash drives
Transitous Hack Weekend in July
today's leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud and Hackaday Podcast
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing
Open Document Format (ODF) and More Explained by Document Foundation
Web Browsers Leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Games: Sausage, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GNOME Crosswords
Ubuntu 25.10 Plans and Rooming with Mark Shuttleworth
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ZimaBoard, and More
Fedora / Rocky Linux / CentOS Leftovers
Applications: Kubernetes, SafeLine, Diffoscope, and More
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Microsoft Broke Linux PCs; Now Microsoft Sites Credit It With 'Fixing' What It Broke (a Year Later)
Videos and Shows: COSMIC Alpha 7, Many Invidious Picks, and TLLTS
today's howtos
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers (Too Many Buzzwords Again)
Android Leftovers
Your phone's Quick Replies and Smart Actions could get a whole lot more helpful with Android 16
Proprietary Holes and Windows TCO
Clonezilla Live 3.2.2 Released with Kernel 6.12 and Enhanced Ezio Options
5 Features Windows Should Steal From Linux Mint
6 reasons why Linux is better than ever
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and SparkFun
elementary OS Preview Some Cool Upcoming Features
The elementary OS 8.0.1 release back in March brought an appreciable set of improvements with it
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
OpenBSD – multi-platform BSD-based UNIX-like operating system
GNOME: 2025-05-16 Foundation Report
Thibault Saunier: gst-dots-viewer: A New Tool for GStreamer Pipeline Visualization
This Week in GNOME: #200 Two Hundred
What a milestone! We’re thrilled to celebrate the 200th post of This Week in GNOME
VeraCrypt and Linux kernel encryption conflict
I connected an external hard disk containing an NTFS-formatted VeraCrypt container to my Slimbook Titan machine running Kubuntu 22.04
In Memoriam: John L. Young, Cryptome Co-Founder
Helwan O.S: Egypt’s All-Purpose Linux Distribution
Why Gaming with openSUSE Is A Good Move
Games: Team17 Humble Bundle, SWAPMEAT, and More
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Applications: LibreOffice, Midori, OpenSnitch, BleachBit, Kubernetes
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
3 reasons Windows 11 is the best advertisement Linux ever had
Devices/Embedded: Purism, Raspberry Pi, and More
The 'End of 10' is nigh, but don't bury your PC just yet
today's howtos
BSD: ERSPAN and BSD Now
Rust turns 10
Games: Stellar Blade, Nubs! Arena, and More
Android Leftovers
Redmagic’s 9-inch OLED Android tablet reportedly has a huge battery
GTK 4.18, the PinePhone and Megapixels
Divine D. project is developing a Linux phone with a RK3588s processor
Ubuntu is Replacing its Image Viewer and Terminal Apps
Musicus – New Classical Music player & Organizer for GNOME
Free and Open Source Software
In celebration of accessibility
'End of 10' offers hope and help to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade
3 Years Since Moving to Static [original]
