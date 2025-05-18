today's leftovers

To implement a seamless Linux integration into Starina, I decided to go with a Linux lightweight VM approach similar to WSL2. This means I need to implement a hypervisor that can run Linux.

I had implemented an Intel VT-x based hypervisor before, but this time I wanted to try something different: RISC-V H-extension based hypervisor!

This post is a diary of my journey of writing a RISC-V hypervisor incrementally.