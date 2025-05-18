news
today's leftovers
Kernel Space
Seiya Nuta ☛ Implementing a RISC-V Hypervisor
To implement a seamless Linux integration into Starina, I decided to go with a Linux lightweight VM approach similar to WSL2. This means I need to implement a hypervisor that can run Linux.
I had implemented an Intel VT-x based hypervisor before, but this time I wanted to try something different: RISC-V H-extension based hypervisor!
This post is a diary of my journey of writing a RISC-V hypervisor incrementally.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Android Police ☛ Self-host your own photo backup service and never pay for storage again
Immich doesn't offer a cloud storage solution. Instead, it uses your local storage to save photos and displays them in a gallery. You can access its files remotely since you're hosting the service on your network.
You're not using anyone else's storage, so you don't have to pay for it. The only expense is a storage drive, if you don't have one large enough. This is a one-time expense and not a recurring one. You can buy a 1TB SSD for under $100. That's better than paying Google $100 every year.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Timo Tijhof ☛ YouTube in a feed reader is… better?
On desktop, or on the mobile site, copy from the addres bar when on any channel page, or from the share sheet, or copy a link to any channel in the search results (e.g. via right-click or long-press).
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Security Blog: Firefox Security Response to pwn2own 2025
At Mozilla, we consider security to be a paramount aspect of the web. This is why not only does Firefox have a long running bug bounty program but also mature release management and security engineering practices. These practices combined with well-trained and talented Firefox teams are also the reason why we respond to security bugs as quickly as we do. This week at the security hacking competition pwn2own, security researchers demonstrated two new content-process exploits against Firefox. Neither of the attacks managed to break out of our sandbox, which is required to gain control over the user’s system.
Out of abundance of caution, we just released new Firefox versions in response to these attacks – all within the same day of the second exploit announcement. The updated versions are Firefox 138.0.4, Firefox ESR 128.10.1, Firefox ESR 115.23.1 and Firefox for Android. Despite the limited impact of these attacks, all users and administrators are advised to update Firefox as soon as possible.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Paul Gross ☛ A Ledger In PostgreSQL Is Fast!
I’ve been working on a ledger implementation in pure PostgreSQL called pgledger. For the backstory, please read my previous blog post: Ledger Implementation in PostgreSQL.
Now that the project is a bit further along, I decided to gather some performance numbers. And it’s fast! Depending on the scenario, I can easily get over 10,000 ledger transfers per second on my laptop with a stock, un-optimized PostgreSQL. I would imagine a well tuned production database would do a lot more.
