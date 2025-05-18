openVidu is a platform to develop WebRTC real-time applications. Self-hosted, performant, fault tolerant, scalable and observable.

openVidu allows you to implement ultra-low latency video and audio applications with ease: one-to-one calls, videoconference rooms of any size, massive live streamings with thousands of viewers… It is built on the best open source WebRTC stacks with all the features you need: multi-platform, recording, broadcasting, screen sharing and more. From an operations perspective we aim to make it easy to self-host a performant, fault-tolerant, scalable and observable cluster, reducing DevOps efforts.

This is free and open source software.