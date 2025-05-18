news
Free and Open Source Software
openVidu is a platform to develop WebRTC real-time applications
openVidu is a platform to develop WebRTC real-time applications. Self-hosted, performant, fault tolerant, scalable and observable.
openVidu allows you to implement ultra-low latency video and audio applications with ease: one-to-one calls, videoconference rooms of any size, massive live streamings with thousands of viewers… It is built on the best open source WebRTC stacks with all the features you need: multi-platform, recording, broadcasting, screen sharing and more. From an operations perspective we aim to make it easy to self-host a performant, fault-tolerant, scalable and observable cluster, reducing DevOps efforts.
This is free and open source software.
Servas is a self-hosted bookmark management tool
Servas is a self-hosted bookmark management tool.
Servas is based on Laravel and Inertia.js and uses Tailwind CSS and Svelte for the frontend.
This is free and open source software.
OpenSees - Open System for Earthquake Engineering Simulation
OpenSees (the Open System for Earthquake Engineering Simulation) is an object-oriented software framework.
OpenSees allows users to create finite element applications for simulating the response of structural and geotechnical systems subjected to earthquakes.
This is free and open source software.
mpvpaper - video wallpaper software
One reason mpvpaper might not draw/render is if it\’s “hidden”. This is the magic behind the automagic pause/stop options. Whatever “hidden” means is up to compositor. As for Sway, “hidden” is if there is a fullscreen window in the way of the wallpaper. mpvpaper will still draw/render even if there is a normal window blocking the wallpaper view entirely.
This feature is at best a hack that works on some compositors. Usability of these auto options will vary and may not work as intended or at all. In such a case, other features like the “watch lists” mentioned above should be used instead.
This is free and open source software.
SystemdGenie is a systemd management utility
SystemdGenie is a systemd management utility based on KDE technologies. It provides a graphical frontend for the systemd daemon, which allows for viewing and controlling systemd units, logind sessions as well as easy modification of configuration and unit files.
SystemdGenie can be accessed through the application menu or by issuing the command systemdgenie from a terminal.
This is free and open source software.