9to5Linux

Debian 12.11 “Bookworm” Released with 81 Bug Fixes and 45 Security Updates

Arriving two months after Debian 12.10, the Debian 12.11 update is the tenth point release of the Debian Bookworm series. Yes, tenth, because Debian 12.3 was never released due to an issue in the EXT4 file system leading to data corruption, which means that it doesn’t count as a point release.

LinuxGizmos.com

Kiwi DVK Pairs SFP and 2.5GbE with PoE and Modular Expansion for Embedded Development

The Kiwi DVK is a compact development kit designed for high performance networking and flexible I O expansion. It supports a range of interfaces and slots for prototyping advanced connectivity and power configurations in embedded systems.

M0SS-101 Synth with BL616 RISC-V Delivers Classic Controls in a Compact DIY Kit

The M0SS-101 is a compact virtual analog monosynth designed for hands-on subtractive synthesis. It features 42 editable parameters accessible through 26 buttons and a rotary encoder, with RGB LEDs providing visual feedback for signal flow and modulation. The synth includes dual oscillators, a multi-mode filter, envelope and LFO control, delay effects, and 17 preset slots with per-patch MIDI mapping.

T-LoRa Pager Combines ESP32-S3, LoRa, NFC, and GNSS in Handheld IoT Device

The T-LoRa Pager is a compact, programmable IoT development device designed by LILYGO. It integrates LoRa connectivity, NFC capabilities, GNSS positioning, and motion sensing via an embedded IMU, all within a portable form factor.

STARPro64 Brings 32GB LPDDR5 and 20 TOPS NPU to RISC-V SBC Platform

The STARPro64 is one of the latest RISC-V single-board computers from PINE64, based on the ESWIN EIC7700X system-on-chip. Now in stock, the board offers key features such as dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, PCIe Gen3.0 expansion, and wireless connectivity.

Free and Open Source Software

KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release

  
Wine 10.8

  
Microsoft Broke Linux PCs; Now Microsoft Sites Credit It With 'Fixing' What It Broke (a Year Later)

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.6, Linux 6.12.28, Linux 6.6.90, Linux 6.1.138 and Linux 5.15.182

  
Android Leftovers

  
Celluloid 0.29 Video Player Fixes Nvidia Flickering and UI Glitches

  
Debian 13 (Trixie) Installer Reaches First Release Candidate

  
These 4 Linux Commands Show You the Path of an Executable File

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
NomadBSD is a persistent live system for USB flash drives

  
Transitous Hack Weekend in July

  
today's leftovers

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud and Hackaday Podcast

  
Today in Techrights

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing

  
Open Document Format (ODF) and More Explained by Document Foundation

  
Web Browsers Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Debian on Thinkpad X13 Gen 5 and Release of Debian-Based Grml 2025.05

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Games: Sausage, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GNOME Crosswords

  
Ubuntu 25.10 Plans and Rooming with Mark Shuttleworth

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ZimaBoard, and More

  
Fedora / Rocky Linux / CentOS Leftovers

  
Applications: Kubernetes, SafeLine, Diffoscope, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Security Leftovers

  
Videos and Shows: COSMIC Alpha 7, Many Invidious Picks, and TLLTS

  
today's howtos

  
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers (Too Many Buzzwords Again)

  
Android Leftovers

  
Proprietary  Holes and Windows TCO

  
Clonezilla Live 3.2.2 Released with Kernel 6.12 and Enhanced Ezio Options

  
5 Features Windows Should Steal From Linux Mint

  
6 reasons why Linux is better than ever

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and SparkFun

  
elementary OS Preview Some Cool Upcoming Features

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
OpenBSD – multi-platform BSD-based UNIX-like operating system

  
This Week in Plasma: HDR calibration wizard

  
GNOME: 2025-05-16 Foundation Report

  
Thibault Saunier: gst-dots-viewer: A New Tool for GStreamer Pipeline Visualization

  
This Week in GNOME: #200 Two Hundred

  
VeraCrypt and Linux kernel encryption conflict

  
STARPro64 Brings 32GB LPDDR5 and 20 TOPS NPU to RISC-V SBC Platform

  
In Memoriam: John L. Young, Cryptome Co-Founder

  
Helwan O.S: Egypt’s All-Purpose Linux Distribution

  
Why Gaming with openSUSE Is A Good Move

  
Games: Team17 Humble Bundle, SWAPMEAT, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Applications: LibreOffice, Midori, OpenSnitch, BleachBit, Kubernetes

  
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
3 reasons Windows 11 is the best advertisement Linux ever had

  
Devices/Embedded: Purism, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
The 'End of 10' is nigh, but don't bury your PC just yet

  
today's howtos

  
BSD: ERSPAN and BSD Now

  
Rust turns 10

  
Games: Stellar Blade, Nubs! Arena, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
GTK 4.18, the PinePhone and Megapixels

  
Divine D. project is developing a Linux phone with a RK3588s processor

  
Ubuntu is Replacing its Image Viewer and Terminal Apps

  
Musicus – New Classical Music player & Organizer for GNOME

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
In celebration of accessibility

  
'End of 10' offers hope and help to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade

  
3 Years Since Moving to Static [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
