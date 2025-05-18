news
ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More Hardware Stories
Devices/Embedded
Quentin Santos ☛ The ESP32-S2 reset pin
This is an addendum to the article about Espressif’s automatic reset. In that article, we observed the effect of the RST pin on the ESP32-S2-Saola-1RI board: [...]
Linux Gizmos ☛ Kiwi DVK Pairs SFP and 2.5GbE with PoE and Modular Expansion for Embedded Development
The Kiwi DVK is a compact development kit designed for high performance networking and flexible I O expansion. It supports a range of interfaces and slots for prototyping advanced connectivity and power configurations in embedded systems.
Open Hardware/Modding
-
peppe8o ☛ Apache Guacamole on Raspberry Pi: Remote Desktop Gateway with Web Access
This tutorial will show you how to install Apache Guacamole with a Raspberry PI computer board, to create your self-hosted remoting proxy. Smart Working stresses the need to have external access to your Personal Computer from a remote station.
