Debian on Thinkpad X13 Gen 5 and Release of Debian-Based Grml 2025.05

After more than ten years on my trusted X250, and with a lot of financial help for Debian (which I really thank, more on that later), I finally jumped on a new ThinkPad, an X13 Gen 5.

The migration path was really easy: I'm doing daily backups with borg of the whole filesystems on an encrypted USB drive, so I just had to boot a live USB key on the new laptop, plug the USB drive, create the partitioning (encryption, LVM etc.) and then run borg extract. Since I'm using LABEL in the various fstab I didn't have much to change.