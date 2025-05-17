news
Debian on Thinkpad X13 Gen 5 and Release of Debian-Based Grml 2025.05
Yves-Alexis Perez: New laptop: Lenovo Thinkpad X13 Gen 5
After more than ten years on my trusted X250, and with a lot of financial help for Debian (which I really thank, more on that later), I finally jumped on a new ThinkPad, an X13 Gen 5.
The migration path was really easy: I'm doing daily backups with borg of the whole filesystems on an encrypted USB drive, so I just had to boot a live USB key on the new laptop, plug the USB drive, create the partitioning (encryption, LVM etc.) and then run borg extract. Since I'm using LABEL in the various fstab I didn't have much to change.
Michael Prokop ☛ Michael Prokop: Grml 2025.05 – codename Nudlaug
Debian hard freeze on 2025-05-15? We bring you a new Grml release on top of that! 2025.05 🚀 – codename Nudlaug.
There’s plenty of new stuff, check out our official release announcement for all the details. But I’d like to highlight one feature that I particularly like: SSH service announcement with Avahi. The grml-full flavor ships Avahi, and when you enable SSH, it automatically announces the SSH service on your local network.