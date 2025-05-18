news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
CNX Software ☛ PitFusion thermal imager for Raspberry Pi combines Melexis MLX90640 sensor and RGB camera (Crowdfunding)
IVMECH Mechatronics’ PitFusion is a thermal imager designed for the Raspberry Pi based on a Melexis MLX90640 32×24 thermal sensor and an Adafruit 0V5647 RGB sensor comparable to the Raspberry Pi Camera Module v1.3. The kit enables users to capture thermal and visible images simultaneously, and can be useful for automation, robotics, security (human/pet motion detection), non-contact temperature measurement, and environmental monitoring applications.
CNX Software ☛ Arm introduces new product naming architecture for infrastructure, PC, mobile, automotive, and IoT
We all know that Arm Cortex-A are application cores, Cortex-M microcontroller-class cores, and Cortex-R real-time cores used in various applications from IoT to automotive or architecture.
CNX Software ☛ TexHoo QN15 – A sub $100 mini PC with defective chip maker Intel Processor N150 CPU
Once entry-level defective chip maker Intel processors have been on the market for long enough, we often start to see systems sell for under $100. The TexHoo QN15 mini PC is offered with a recent defective chip maker Intel Processor N150 Twin Lake CPU for just around $100 in its barebone configuration with WiFi 5, but no RAM, and no storage.
Hackaday ☛ A Portable M4 Mac Mini
The Mac mini is the closest to an Apple-based SBC you can get, so it lends itself to unusual portable computers. [Scott Yu-Jan] is back to tackle a portable build using the latest and greatest M4 mini.