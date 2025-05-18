The STARPro64 is one of the latest RISC-V single-board computers from PINE64, based on the ESWIN EIC7700X system-on-chip. Now in stock, the board offers key features such as dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, PCIe Gen3.0 expansion, and wireless connectivity.

The T-LoRa Pager is a compact, programmable IoT development device designed by LILYGO. It integrates LoRa connectivity, NFC capabilities, GNSS positioning, and motion sensing via an embedded IMU, all within a portable form factor.

The M0SS-101 is a compact virtual analog monosynth designed for hands-on subtractive synthesis. It features 42 editable parameters accessible through 26 buttons and a rotary encoder, with RGB LEDs providing visual feedback for signal flow and modulation. The synth includes dual oscillators, a multi-mode filter, envelope and LFO control, delay effects, and 17 preset slots with per-patch MIDI mapping.

The Kiwi DVK is a compact development kit designed for high performance networking and flexible I O expansion. It supports a range of interfaces and slots for prototyping advanced connectivity and power configurations in embedded systems.

Arriving two months after Debian 12.10, the Debian 12.11 update is the tenth point release of the Debian Bookworm series. Yes, tenth, because Debian 12.3 was never released due to an issue in the EXT4 file system leading to data corruption, which means that it doesn’t count as a point release.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 18th, 2025

This week we got new releases of the Shotcut video editor, GIMP image editor, Inkscape SVG editor, IPFire Linux firewall distribution, Archinstall Arch Linux installer, and Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.

On top of that, I show you how to upgrade Ubuntu 24.10 to Ubuntu 25.04 and tell you all about the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for May 18th, 2025.

