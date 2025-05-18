news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 18th, 2025
This week we got new releases of the Shotcut video editor, GIMP image editor, Inkscape SVG editor, IPFire Linux firewall distribution, Archinstall Arch Linux installer, and Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
On top of that, I show you how to upgrade Ubuntu 24.10 to Ubuntu 25.04 and tell you all about the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for May 18th, 2025.