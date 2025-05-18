Look at the difference in the summary output. The estimates are much smaller, and the standard errors are reasonable. The residual deviance is also much larger, indicating that the model is not perfectly fitting the data. Also with lower iterations.

This made me really curious how does glm find these coefficients to begin with? Yes, I’ve heard of maximum likelihood estimation and I know that it uses that to find the estimate and standard error, but… how does it actually do that? 🤔

Also, if we have a perfect prediction, shouldn’t our standard error be very very small instead of very very big !?! Maybe the answer lies in how these coefficients are estimated!