news
Debian 12.11 “Bookworm” Released with 81 Bug Fixes and 45 Security Updates
Arriving two months after Debian 12.10, the Debian 12.11 update is the tenth point release of the Debian Bookworm series. Yes, tenth, because Debian 12.3 was never released due to an issue in the EXT4 file system leading to data corruption, which means that it doesn’t count as a point release.
As with previous releases, Debian 12.11 is here to provide an updated installation media for those who want to deploy the latest Debian Bookworm operating system on new hardware and who had issues with previous Debian 12 versions or don’t want to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation.