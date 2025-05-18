news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Inviting the Founder of GNU/Linux to Events (It Only Costs His Travel Expenses) and Recalling the True Origins
It's reassuring to see belated recognition
New
-
Links 17/05/2025: Microsoft Kills "Surface Laptop Studio" (More Canceled Products/Units), Groups Caution About Harms of Social Control Media
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 17/05/2025: Sympathy Algorithm and SSH on Alternative Ports
Links for the day
-
Slopwatch: Microsoft's Anti-Linux Propaganda and Cover-up, Slopfarms Clogging Up Google News
slop-tracking activities that observe googlebombing of "Linux"
-
AstroTurfing by IBM in thelayoff.com is Highly Risky (and Likely Outsourced)
Microsoft did this in Reddit (and got caught), so why won't IBM too?
-
Links 17/05/2025: Stabber of Salman Rushdie Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 17/05/2025: Happier on Gemini and Manipulating Reddit
Links for the day
-
ComEd and Microsoft: A Mess of Spaghetti Held Together By Circus Clowns
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, May 16, 2025
IRC logs for Friday, May 16, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):