Linux and "Apps"
Android Authority ☛ This is the best companion app for the Linux terminal on Android
Google’s Pixel Drop updates rarely include surprises these days, but the rollout of the Linux Terminal app gave hungry power users something to sink their teeth into. It grants users access to a terminal running within a Debian-based virtual machine, opening up a world of possibilities. But if you’re not well-versed in Linux commands or utilities, you likely have no idea where to start. This is where my favorite Linux Terminal companion app comes into play.
XDA ☛ This $3 app is the best purchase I made for my Linux PC
I use a lot of software on Linux, contrary to what many may assume about the free platform. Countless apps are available for most distributions (distros) that work as well as and sometimes surpass their Windows counterparts. The thing is, almost all of the apps I use are available for free. Free and open source (FOSS) is great because it removes the barrier of entry, has all the underlying code published for all to see and check, and is frequently updated, sometimes more so than commercial software.