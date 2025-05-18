I use a lot of software on Linux, contrary to what many may assume about the free platform. Countless apps are available for most distributions (distros) that work as well as and sometimes surpass their Windows counterparts. The thing is, almost all of the apps I use are available for free. Free and open source (FOSS) is great because it removes the barrier of entry, has all the underlying code published for all to see and check, and is frequently updated, sometimes more so than commercial software.