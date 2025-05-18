news
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud and Hackaday Podcast
-
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 111: Open Source in Motion: Conferences, Creativity, and Community
This week on Linux Out Loud, Wendy is joined by Bill and Neal from the SUDO Show to share their latest open source adventures. From resurrecting old hardware to attending conferences, expanding solar setups, and testing the latest GNU/Linux desktops, the crew dives into the intersection of tech, creativity, and community.
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 321: Learn You Some 3DP, Let The Wookie Win, Or Design A Thinkpad Motherboard Anew
Join Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi as they take a whirlwind tour of the best and brightest hacks of the last week. This episode starts off with an update about that Soviet Venus lander that’s been buzzing the planet, then moves on to best practices for designing 3D printed parts, giving Chrome OS devices a new lease on life, and a unique display technology that brings a Star Wars prop to life.