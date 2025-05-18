news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Kevin Fenzi: Second week of May 2025 fedora infra bits
Hello everyone. Another saturday blog post on happenings in Fedora Infrastructure over the last week.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Call for volunteers regarding the Fedora username change project
Today, we are celebrating International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia around the world , an event that has been observed every 17 May for over twenty years. While progress has been made in some parts of the world, others have experienced a visible regression of queer and especially trans rights, and transgender folks are still facing difficulties in their day-to-day lives.
2025-05-15 [Older] Pavlo Rudy: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 (Coughlan) released via general availability (GA). First peak into RHEL 10 Workstation