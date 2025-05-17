news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 17, 2025



Quoting: This Week in Plasma: HDR calibration wizard - KDE Blogs —

Welcome to a new issue of “This Week in Plasma”! Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more.

This week the hard feature freeze came into effect, so Plasma 6.4’s feature-set is now finalized! There’s a lot of great stuff in this release, a summary of which can be found here.

A few of those items were added this week, as they were deemed to have had a long enough development time that it was okay to get them in after the soft feature freeze. And with that, the bug-fixing and UI polishing period begins!

On that subject, don’t be alarmed by the number of high and very high priority bugs rising; we’re using these lists to guide our bug-fixing efforts for the next month, so expect the numbers to go up and down and all around for a little while.