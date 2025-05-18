news
Debian: Sparky GNU/Linux, Daniel Lange, Freexian, and Tails
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky Package Tool
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Sparky Package Tool
What is Sparky Package Tool? Sparky Package Tool is a dialog based front-end to the APT. It is a small and simply front-end which works in a text console.
Daniel Lange ☛ Daniel Lange: Polkitd (Policy Kit Daemon) in Trixie ... getting rid of "Authentication is required to create a color profile"
On the way to Trixie, polkitd (Policy Kit Daemon) has lost the functionality to evaluate its .pkla (Polkit Local Authority) files.
Freexian Collaborators: Monthly report about Debian Long Term Support, April 2025 (by Roberto C. Sánchez)
Neowin ☛ Tails GNU/Linux introduces reforms in security audit postmortem to make you safer
The privacy-focused GNU/Linux distribution, Tails OS, has just had a security audit postmortem in which it has introduced cultural and technical changes to reduce new bug incidences.