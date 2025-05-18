news

Quoting: Debian 13 (Trixie) Installer Reaches First Release Candidate —

Debian 13 is slowly approaching a final stable release, expected to arrive in the next few months. In the meantime, the first release candidate of the Trixie installer is now available. Here’s a look at what’s new.

The base-installer now intelligently excludes *-signed-template kernel packages during kernel selection, reducing clutter and making it easier to choose the right image without accidentally grabbing an unnecessary signature stub.

The debian-cd tooling has seen improved source package management and an updated Debian-edu-full task file, ensuring educational spins remain cohesive. Notably, large graphics firmware packages are omitted from armhf builds, and a smarter exclusion mechanism now filters out firmware that’s either superfluous within the installer or tied to non-free components.