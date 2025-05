news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 18, 2025



Quoting: NomadBSD is a persistent live system for USB flash drives - LinuxLinks —

NomadBSD is a persistent live system for USB flash drives, based on FreeBSD.

Together with automatic hardware detection and setup, it is configured to be used as a desktop system that works out of the box, but can also be used for data recovery, for educational purposes, or to test FreeBSD®’s hardware compatibility.