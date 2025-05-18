news
today's howtos
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Make Your GNU/Linux Terminal Talk Using espeak-ng
In this blog post, we will show you how to make your GNU/Linux terminal talk using espeak-ng. Imagine a small voice synthesizer on your computer.
TecAdmin ☛ Top 25 Terraform Interview Questions for Beginners
Terraform is a super popular tool for managing infrastructure as code, and if you’re starting out, you might get asked some basic questions in interviews. Don’t worry!
Top 35 Nmap Commands
Top 35 Nmap Commands for hackers, penetration tester, and security professionals. You should know these for effective network reconnaissance and vulnerability assessment.
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2025-05-15 [Older] How to Navigate the File Directory in Linux Terminal