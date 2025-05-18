news
Games, Graphics, and Emulation
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck / SteamOS hits 19,000 games rated Verified and Playable
Good news for players on Steam Deck and SteamOS, as the Steam Deck Verified system just hit 19,000 games that are rated either Verified or Playable.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental gets fixes for The First Berserker: Khazan, THE FINALS, The Sims 2, Alpha Protocol and more
Valve updated Proton Experimental, the testing area for the latest fixes to their Windows compatibility layer to run more games on Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck.
-
Emulator Debugging: Area 5150's Lake Effect
The IBM CGA adapter was a very limited device. It was ill-suited for games, and one of the reasons why was a lack of a vsync interrupt. Other computer systems and most video game consoles have some sort of interrupt that triggers either per frame or multiple times per frame, to signal a running program or game that the CRT's raster was in some known position on screen. This would be useful for example if you didn't want to draw or erase things in video memory while the screen was scanning out - doing so would lead to flicker, or in the CGA's worst case, visual artifacts on screen (snow).
-
The Straits Times ☛ 8 police officers in Japan disciplined over playing online game while at work
Occasionally, such gaming sessions happened while on patrol.