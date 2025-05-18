Games, Graphics, and Emulation

The IBM CGA adapter was a very limited device. It was ill-suited for games, and one of the reasons why was a lack of a vsync interrupt. Other computer systems and most video game consoles have some sort of interrupt that triggers either per frame or multiple times per frame, to signal a running program or game that the CRT's raster was in some known position on screen. This would be useful for example if you didn't want to draw or erase things in video memory while the screen was scanning out - doing so would lead to flicker, or in the CGA's worst case, visual artifacts on screen (snow).