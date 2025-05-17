news
Wine 10.8
The Wine development release 10.8 is now available.
What's new in this release:
- User handles in shared memory for better performance.
- Improvements to TIFF image support.
- More work on the new PDB backend.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/10.x/wine-10.8.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.
You will find documentation here.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.