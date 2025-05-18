The STARPro64 is one of the latest RISC-V single-board computers from PINE64, based on the ESWIN EIC7700X system-on-chip. Now in stock, the board offers key features such as dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, PCIe Gen3.0 expansion, and wireless connectivity.

The T-LoRa Pager is a compact, programmable IoT development device designed by LILYGO. It integrates LoRa connectivity, NFC capabilities, GNSS positioning, and motion sensing via an embedded IMU, all within a portable form factor.

The M0SS-101 is a compact virtual analog monosynth designed for hands-on subtractive synthesis. It features 42 editable parameters accessible through 26 buttons and a rotary encoder, with RGB LEDs providing visual feedback for signal flow and modulation. The synth includes dual oscillators, a multi-mode filter, envelope and LFO control, delay effects, and 17 preset slots with per-patch MIDI mapping.

The Kiwi DVK is a compact development kit designed for high performance networking and flexible I O expansion. It supports a range of interfaces and slots for prototyping advanced connectivity and power configurations in embedded systems.

Arriving two months after Debian 12.10, the Debian 12.11 update is the tenth point release of the Debian Bookworm series. Yes, tenth, because Debian 12.3 was never released due to an issue in the EXT4 file system leading to data corruption, which means that it doesn’t count as a point release.

Arch Ultimate Edition: A Feature-Rich, Beautiful Desktop OS - The New Stack

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 18, 2025



When I think of Arch Linux, I think of a distribution that’s best suited for those with enough GNU/Linux skills

Arch is good stuff and has spawned plenty of spin-offs, especially those that are geared toward users who don’t want to have to monkey with a more challenging installation process.

And then there’s Ultimate Edition Arch.

What exactly is this?

According to the official site, “This release IS a rolling release, supported until the year forever. This release is most certainly worthy of the Ultimate Edition title. I have advanced to allow for zstd compression, while this does make it slow when running live, it does allow for a wider swath of Software or Games. Once installed, nothing can contend with it, as can be seen in the video, UEFI is also supported.”

Okay, what exactly does this mean?

Read on