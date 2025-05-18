Arch Ultimate Edition: A Feature-Rich, Beautiful Desktop OS - The New Stack

news
Arch Ultimate Edition: A Feature-Rich, Beautiful Desktop OS
When I think of Arch Linux, I think of a distribution that’s best suited for those with enough GNU/Linux skills
Arch is good stuff and has spawned plenty of spin-offs, especially those that are geared toward users who don’t want to have to monkey with a more challenging installation process.
And then there’s Ultimate Edition Arch.
What exactly is this?
According to the official site, “This release IS a rolling release, supported until the year forever. This release is most certainly worthy of the Ultimate Edition title. I have advanced to allow for zstd compression, while this does make it slow when running live, it does allow for a wider swath of Software or Games. Once installed, nothing can contend with it, as can be seen in the video, UEFI is also supported.”
Okay, what exactly does this mean?