This Week in Linux and mintCast Episode

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, BackBlaze backups may be in trouble, you can run Arch inside Windows, GNU/Linux kernel drops 486 and early 586 support, and a new RaspberryPiOS release, and the end of backdoored Windows 10 support brings new opportunities In security and privacy: openSUSE removes Deepin Desktop over security issues, Proton threatens to quit Switzerland over new surveillance law Then in our Wanderings: Bill goes mobile, Moss plays with a Pangolin, Eric finally fixes his WiFi.