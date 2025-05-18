news
This Week in Linux and mintCast Episode
This Week in Linux 311: Nobara 42 released, Steam Data Breach?, openSUSE drops Deepin, KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we have a ton of news. In fact, sometimes I have to push stuff off a week, but we're going to do something a little different.
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 461 – Virtualization
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, BackBlaze backups may be in trouble, you can run Arch inside Windows, GNU/Linux kernel drops 486 and early 586 support, and a new RaspberryPiOS release, and the end of backdoored Windows 10 support brings new opportunities In security and privacy: openSUSE removes Deepin Desktop over security issues, Proton threatens to quit Switzerland over new surveillance law Then in our Wanderings: Bill goes mobile, Moss plays with a Pangolin, Eric finally fixes his WiFi.