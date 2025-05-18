news
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
PCGamesN ☛ NordVPN rolls out desktop GUI client for Linux
Using a VPN on Linux has always been a bit tricky if you're not familiar with the terminal. Fortunately, NordVPN just changed that by rolling out a desktop client which you can use with your mouse, just like on Windows and macOS. It's super convenient, but don't celebrate just yet if you wanted to get Nord on your Steam Deck.
NordVPN is widely considered one of the best VPNs around, and it is regularly used on Linux. Before now, you'd have needed a fairly deep understanding of the intricacies of Linux, but this new client significantly broadens the field for the number of people who can use the popular VPN without quite as much Linux expertise.
America Online ☛ Installing a VPN on Linux? Here are the Easiest Methods
One of my favorite Canadian television shows, Murdoch Mysteries, recently finished airing its 18th season. To watch it, I pulled out my Kubuntu Focus Linux gaming laptop, connected it to my LG C2 OLED and went to fire up my VPN (virtual private network), only to realize I still needed to install it.
CNBC ☛ 2025-05-09 [Older] Star Health hacker claims sending bullets, threats to top executives: Reports
Bleeping Computer ☛ 2025-05-09 [Older] Education giant Pearson hit by cyberattack exposing customer data
Catholic NewsAgency ☛ 2025-05-11 [Older] Department of Justice says Berkeley Research Group data breach may have exposed information on diocesan sex abuse survivors
2025-05-13 [Older] International cybercrime tackled: Amsterdam police and FBI dismantle proxy service Anyproxy
Bleeping Computer ☛ 2025-05-14 [Older] Twilio denies breach following leak of alleged Steam 2FA codes
Gov Info Sec News ☛ 2025-05-14 [Older] Turkish Group Hacks Zero-Day Flaw to Spy on Kurdish Forces
2025-05-14 [Older] Personal information exposed by Australian Human Rights Commission data breach
2025-05-14 [Older] Dior faces scrutiny, fine in Korea for insufficient data breach reporting; data of wealthy clients in China, South Korea stolen
USDOJ ☛ 2025-05-14 [Older] Administrator Of Online Criminal Marketplace Extradited From Kosovo To The United States
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets