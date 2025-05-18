Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

Using a VPN on Linux has always been a bit tricky if you're not familiar with the terminal. Fortunately, NordVPN just changed that by rolling out a desktop client which you can use with your mouse, just like on Windows and macOS. It's super convenient, but don't celebrate just yet if you wanted to get Nord on your Steam Deck.

NordVPN is widely considered one of the best VPNs around, and it is regularly used on Linux. Before now, you'd have needed a fairly deep understanding of the intricacies of Linux, but this new client significantly broadens the field for the number of people who can use the popular VPN without quite as much Linux expertise.