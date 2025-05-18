news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 18, 2025



Celluloid 0.29 Video Player Fixes Nvidia Flickering and UI Glitches

Over a month after its previous 0.28 release, Celluloid, the popular video player, has just released version 0.29. For those new to it, it is a front-end for the mpv media player, known for its high quality, performance, and support for a wide array of video formats, as well as advanced playback features.

The latest version brings a series of fixes, the most notable of which resolves an issue causing flickering or black screens for users with Nvidia GPUs.

Additionally, Celluloid 0.29 addresses several interface glitches. For instance, the preferences dialog now correctly saves configuration files, ensuring user settings persist as expected.