33,333 Pages Since Migrating to Our Static Site Generator (SSG)
Later this month we'll be publishing our 33,333rd page since migrating the site to our own SSG. This goes back to the migration of summer 2022.
This is page #33080 and we add about 200 pages each month, some of them originals. Today we bought some sparkling alcoholic beverage for next month's anniversary of this site. If you want to meet us in person and share the beverages, then just let us know in IRC to make arrangements. We don't yet have a time, only date and venue. It's in Manchester, England. █