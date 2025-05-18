news
today's howtos
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Hibernate your Linux computer: Unlike sleep, it uses no battery
The swap image is where the OS will store the current state of the system. It will dump the contents of RAM to the image, and then use that image to store the state until we power on the laptop. The size of the swap image will be the same as the amount of installed RAM.
So let's get started!
-
John Goerzen ☛ How to Use SSH with FIDO2/U2F Security Keys
I decided it was time to upgrade, so I recently bought a couple of YubiKey 5 series security keys. These support FIDO2/U2F, which make it so much easier to integrate with ssh.
-
John Goerzen ☛ Easily Using SSH with FIDO2/U2F Hardware Security Keys | www.complete.org
A lot of new hardware security keys (Yubikey, Nitrokey, Titan, etc.) now support FIDO2 (aka U2F aka Webauthn aka Passkey; yes it’s a mess).
So does OpenSSH.
This spells good news for us, because it is far easier to use than previous hardware security types (eg, PKCS#11 and OpenPGP) with ssh.
-
[Old] Allan Reyes ☛ Keeping Secrets Out of Logs
This post is about how to keep secrets out of logs, and my claim is that (like many things in security) there isn’t a singular action or silver bullet that lets you do this. I would go so far as to say that there’s not even an 80/20 rule, where one action fixes 80% of the problem. It’s not like preventing SQL injection with prepared statements or preventing buffer overflows by using memory-safe languages.
What I will offer instead, are lead bullets, of which there are many. I’m going to talk about 10 of them. They are imperfect and sometimes unreliable things that, if put in the right places and with defense-in-depth, can still give us a real good chance at succeeding. My hope is that by the end, you’ll have a slightly better framework for how to reason about this problem and some new ideas to add to your kit.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jq on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
JSON processing has become essential in today’s data-driven world. Whether you’re a system administrator parsing configuration files or a developer working with API responses, having a reliable tool to manipulate JSON data efficiently is crucial.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Celluloid Video Player on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Celluloid Video Player on Linux Mint 22. GNU/Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” offers several options for multimedia playback, with Celluloid standing out as an excellent video player thanks to its clean interface and powerful capabilities.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Plotly on Manjaro
Plotly stands as one of the most powerful data visualization libraries for Python, offering interactive and dynamic charts that elevate any data analysis project. For Manjaro GNU/Linux users, installing and configuring Plotly properly ensures you can create stunning visualizations without compatibility issues.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft SQL on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS [Ed: It's not running on Linux, it's a lie; they use DrawBridge and it does not work well, Postgres would be a better job and it's not proprietary]
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install XanMod Kernel on Linux Mint 22
XanMod Kernel offers GNU/Linux enthusiasts a powerful alternative to the default kernel, promising enhanced performance and system responsiveness. For Linux Mint 22 users seeking to optimize their systems, XanMod presents an attractive option with its custom settings and advanced features.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Visual Studio Code on Fedora 42 [Ed: Proprietary Microsoft spyware, use something like Kate instead and don't become a slave of Microsoft]
-
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install Cinnamon Desktop on Arch Linux
Arch GNU/Linux is a fully customizable GNU/Linux distribution, allowing you to install and setup your system as you need it.
Arch GNU/Linux doesn't come with pre installed bloatware, which means you can install only apps that you need.
-
Kifarunix ☛ How to Install RTIR Module on Request Tracker [2025]
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install RTIR module on Request Tracker.