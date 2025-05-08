news
XigmaNAS – storage NAS distribution
Quoting: XigmaNAS - storage NAS distribution - LinuxLinks —
XigmaNAS is an Open Source Storage NAS (Network-Attached Storage) distribution based on FreeBSD.
The XigmaNAS operating system can be installed on virtually any hardware platform to share computer data storage over a computer network. ‘NAS’ means “Network-Attached Storage”. XigmaNAS is the simplest and fastest way to create a centralized and easily-accessible server for all kinds of data easily accessed with all kinds of network protocols and from any network.