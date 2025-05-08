news
Final Bookworm-Based Raspberry Pi OS Released Ahead of Debian Trixie
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has just released a new version of Raspberry Pi OS, their recommended, freely distributed operating system for all Raspberry Pi devices. Still based on Debian 12 ”Bookworm,” this build is likely the last one in this series before Debian 13 “Trixie” arrives later this summer.
The new version introduces a revamped screen‑locking mechanism built atop a modified Swaylock application. Whereas Swaylock’s default blank screen could leave users wondering what to do next, the Foundation’s custom frontend now provides clear visual cues and a password entry field.
Consequently, locking the display via “Ctrl+Alt+L” or through the shutdown menu feels far more intuitive. Once the password is submitted and validated, the desktop seamlessly reappears—no more second‑guessing whether the lock actually engaged in the first place.