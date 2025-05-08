news
CatOS is an open-source Arch-based out-of-the-box Linux distribution
Quoting: CatOS is an open-source Arch-based out-of-the-box Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —
CatOS is billed as an open-source, Arch-based, out-of-the-box Linux distribution designed to provide an excellent operating system user experience.
Arch is fast, stable, and secure and also allowing you to have a great experience even on older computers. However, Arch Linux is also aimed at more experienced users. As such, it is generally considered to be beyond the reach of those who need more technical expertise or persistence to use it. This is why CatOS was born, to inherit the advantages of Arch while making it more user-friendly, so that you can enjoy it without complicated installation and configuration.