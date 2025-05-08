CatOS is an open-source Arch-based out-of-the-box Linux distribution

Around the world, the Internet Society’s 130 chapters and Special Interest Groups (SIGs) work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

Highlights of Mesa 25.1 include a fully mainlined Asahi driver as its UAPI was merged into the kernel, support for Mali G720/G925 GPUs in the Panfrost driver, YCbCr, dualSrcBlend, and Vulkan 1.2 support in the PanVK driver for Mali v10+ GPUs (Gxxx), and Zink/NVK as the default driver for NVIDIA GPUs, finally replacing the old nouveau driver.

Coming a month after fwupd 2.0.8, this release introduces support for Intel Arc ‘Battlemage’ GPUs, the ability to allow installing multiple database certificate updates at the same time, support for showing what certificate signed the EFI authenticated variable, new documentation about updating the KEK and database, as well as the ability to use readline to look up inputs from user, and make it optional.

The new Raspberry Pi OS release improves screen locking by adding a custom front end that gives them a bit more feedback as to what is happening, while allowing them to lock the screen by pressing Ctrl+Alt+L, or by via the ‘Lock Screen’ option in the ‘Shutdown…’ dialog.

Slimbook Kymera Black is designed to adapt to the needs of every user, offering them a high level of customization and configurability, without compromising power and reliability. It features a versatile and innovative modular design ideal for professional or gaming use.

As expected, the first Ubuntu 25.10 daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin), which arrived last month on April 17th, which means that they include the same core components and software versions as the Plucky Puffin release, such as Linux kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48 desktop.

KDE Plasma 6.3.5 is here to fix a black or flickering lock screen issue for NVIDIA GPU users, a visual glitch with window shadows when using Night Light on certain hardware, a KWin crash caused by GPU resets, and a regression with the Activity Switcher sidebar being mis-positioned on multi-monitor setups.