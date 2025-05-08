This is a big one for a lot of people. Some IDEs are fairly resource-intensive. The command line… not so much. In fact, you can develop using the command line on any old machine capable of running Linux. Compile times are even faster when working from the command line. Because of this, you don’t have to dole out the cash for a top-of-the-line PC to use as a development station. And with so many Linux distributions available for older hardware, even that old machine collecting dust can be of value.

So don’t get caught up in the idea that you have to have the latest greatest hardware for developing, because the command line gives you far more options that are far cheaper.