Programming Leftovers
-
Klara ☛ Maintaining FreeBSD in a Commercial Product - Why Upstream Contributions Matter
Upstreaming FreeBSD changes helps avoid costly forks, reduce upgrade friction, and keep products aligned with ongoing improvements. For teams building on FreeBSD, it's a strategic choice that improves maintainability, security, and scalability.
-
Sandor Dargo ☛ C++26: constexpr exceptions
In recent weeks, we’ve explored language features and library features becoming constexpr in C++26. Those articles weren’t exhaustive — I deliberately left out one major topic: exceptions.
Starting with C++26, it will become possible to throw exceptions during constant evaluation. This capability is enabled through both language and library changes. Given the significance of this feature, it deserves its own dedicated post.
-
The New Stack ☛ The Pros and Cons of Developing From the Command Line
This is a big one for a lot of people. Some IDEs are fairly resource-intensive. The command line… not so much. In fact, you can develop using the command line on any old machine capable of running Linux. Compile times are even faster when working from the command line. Because of this, you don’t have to dole out the cash for a top-of-the-line PC to use as a development station. And with so many Linux distributions available for older hardware, even that old machine collecting dust can be of value.
So don’t get caught up in the idea that you have to have the latest greatest hardware for developing, because the command line gives you far more options that are far cheaper.
-
Futhark Programming Language ☛ Implement your language twice
One of the challenges you face when programming is figuring out what your program will do when you run it. To most programmers, the obvious way of solving this conundrum is to run the program and see what it does, then modify the program until it does what they would like it to do. Essentially you treat the language implementation (whether a compiler or interpreter) as an oracle: an unambiguous source of truth on the meaning of programs.
-
Lazarus and Free Pascal Team ☛ Lazarus Release 4.0
This release was built with FPC 3.2.2.
-
Python
-
TecMint ☛ Python Scripts for RHEL: Automate User Management, Monitoring & Backups
Python, a high-level programming language, is an excellent tool for automating system administration tasks. It is easy to learn, has a rich set of libraries, and provides flexibility to perform a wide range of administrative operations.
-
Python 3.14.0 beta 1 is here!
Only one day late, welcome to the first beta!
https://www.python.org/downloads/release/python-3140b1/
This is a beta preview of Python 3.14
Python 3.14 is still in development. This release, 3.14.0b1, is the first of four planned beta releases.
Beta release previews are intended to give the wider community the opportunity to test new features and bug fixes and to prepare their projects to support the new feature release.
We strongly encourage maintainers of third-party Python projects to test with 3.14 during the beta phase and report issues found to the Python bug tracker as soon as possible. While the release is planned to be feature-complete entering the beta phase, it is possible that features may be modified or, in rare cases, deleted up until the start of the release candidate phase (Tuesday 2025-07-22). Our goal is to have no ABI changes after beta 4 and as few code changes as possible after the first release candidate. To achieve that, it will be extremely important to get as much exposure for 3.14 as possible during the beta phase.
Please keep in mind that this is a preview release and its use is not recommended for production environments.
-
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
TecMint ☛ How to Append Text to Every File Using a Bash Script
This can be efficiently accomplished using a Bash script, which is a powerful command-line shell in Unix-like operating systems, offering a range of utilities and operators to manipulate files, including the ability to append text.
-