news
Programming Leftovers
-
Rlang ☛ Downsampling for predictive modeling
Note that this is cross posted with a vignette in the medley R package.
-
Rlang ☛ Trend-Anomaly Analysis: Ethereum’s Pectra Upgrade
The Pectra upgrade for Ethereum could catalyze the expected uptrend despite the reduced risk appetite caused by the Tariff War between the US and China. Based on the trend-anomaly analysis, this suggests the potential for a 40% increase in the near term.
-
Python
-
Red Hat ☛ Python packaging for RHEL 9 & 10 using pyproject RPM macros
For more than a decade, the
setup.pyfile was the cornerstone of Python packages. When packaging RPM packages for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL), RPM spec files invoked the
setup.pyscript in
%buildand
%installsections, typically using the
%py3_buildand
%py3_installRPM macros. Every Python project relied on either the standard library's
distutilsmodule or the more advanced and widely used
setuptoolspackage.
-
-
Rust
-
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 598
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
-