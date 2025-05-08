news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing (Fakes or Worse)
-
PowerDNS ☛ PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.9.5
Note that per our End of life policy, the release of version 4.9 marked the end of support for version 4.6.
-
Openwashing
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ AI taught to analyze backdoored Windows crash dumps, released to open source — 'like going from hunting with a stone spear to using a guided missile' [Ed: Openwashing Windows with hype factor, "hey hi"]
Brings crash dump analysis into the Hey Hi (AI) era by integrating Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Copilot with WinDBG.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Neo4j goes serverless, bringing graph analytics to any data source
Neo4j Inc. today announced a new serverless offering that dramatically simplifies the deployment of its graph database offering, making it easier to use with artificial intelligence applications.
-
Dev Class ☛ OpenSearch 3.0 hits: First major release under Linux Foundation as it battles ElasticSearch for mindshare [Ed: By Microsoft Tim]
The OpenSearch Software Foundation, part of the Linux Foundation, has released OpenSearch 3.0, with experimental GPU-accelerated vector indexing, MCP (model context protocol) support, and modernization of its core Java code.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Enable or Disable Word Wrap in VS Code [Ed: VS Code is proprietary spyware of a nasty company, Microsoft. Maybe It's FOSS lost track of what FOSS even means! Greenpeace: IT'S GREEN!! (Writing about "green coal")]
Whether you’re reading long lines of code, markdown notes, or JSON files, knowing how to toggle word wrap on or off can save your eyes from endless horizontal scrolling.
-
It's FOSS ☛ AdGuard 1.0 Released for Linux with Advanced Ad-Blocking Capabilities
AdGuard is not FOSS, we report on it because it is now available for Linux.
-
-
Education
-
BSDly ☛ For Upcoming PF Tutorials, We Welcome Your Questions
In a little over a month, I'll be heading out to Ottawa to attend BSDCan 2025, to help run the conference and to give this year's Network Management with the OpenBSD Packet Filter Toolset tutorial, with my co-presenters Max Stucchi and Tom Smyth.
-
-
GNU Projects
-
Standards/Consortia
-
CNX Software ☛ Bluetooth 6.1 specification introduces randomized RPA updates for enhanced privacy and power efficiency
The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has just adopted the Bluetooth 6.1 Core Specification with the addition of the randomized Resolvable Private Address (RPA) Updates feature and several errata. The Randomized RPA updates feature is designed to enhance privacy and power efficiency in Bluetooth devices by randomizing the timing of address changes to make it much more difficult for third parties to track or correlate device activity over time, and offloading the address change operation to the Controller to help the Bluetooth device extend its battery life.
-