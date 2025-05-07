news
Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Why Every Media Team Needs a Measurement Playbook (Not Just a Dashboard)
Demystifying media analytics tools like MMM and incrementality testing, and how to leverage them to move from tactical execution to strategic mastery.
Rlang ☛ Mapping research landscapes and dynamics: Some basic bibliometric analyses with R
Understanding how scientific knowledge develops requires more than merely counting papers and citations. It requires a careful evaluation of how research topics and themes interconnect and transform over time. This is where bibliometric analysis becomes essential. As the volume of scientific journals and papers continues to grow exponentially, bibliometric analyses become indispensable for mapping and synthesizing an increasingly complex information landscape.
Python
Rlang ☛ Repost: uv, part 3: Python in R with reticulate
Enrico Zini: Python-like abspath for c++
Python's os.path.abspath or Path.absolute are great: you give them a path, which might not exist, and you get a path you can use regardless of the current directory.
os.path.abspathwill also normalize it, while
Pathwill not by default because with
Paths a normal form is less needed.
Clayton Errington ☛ Get IP From DNS Name Using Python
Python is a wonderful tool and known for its networking capabilities. It is one of the things that drew me to Python initially many years ago. There are a few ways Python allows someone to query and lookup network related tasks. Entire built-in modules and community modules have become the standard for looking up things like DNS requests.
I was needing to do a bulk DNS lookup and needed a no dependency way to get this information.
Mat Duggan ☛ TIL Simple Merge of two CSVs with Python
I generate a lot of CSVs for my jobs, mostly as a temporary storage mechanism for data. So I make report A about this thing, I make report B for that thing and then I produce some sort of consumable report for the organization at large. Part of this is merging the CSVs so I don't need to overload each scripts to do all the pieces.
For a long time I've done this in Excel/LibreOffice, which totally works. But I recently sat down with the pandas library and I had no idea how easy it is use for this particular use case. Turns out this is a pretty idiot-proof way to do the same thing without needing to deal with the nightmare that is Excel.
The New Stack ☛ Python "and" Operator Explained | Syntax, Examples & Common Use Cases
The “and” operator in Python is a gateway for combining logic statements, a decision maker for if, else, and more. This binary logical operator is used to evaluate conditions and return true only if both are true.
SparkFun Electronics ☛ Why MicroPython Matters
MicroPython is a lightweight implementation of Python 3 designed to run on microcontrollers without an operating system. While standard Python (CPython) is known for its large library support and ease of use, it's also too bulky for most embedded platforms. MicroPython strips away the unnecessary features while adding support for hardware interfacing, making it perfect for embedded development.
SANS ☛ Python InfoStealer with Embedded Phishing Webserver, (Tue, May 6th)
Infostealers are everywhere for a while now. If this kind of malware is not aggressive, their impact can be much more impacting to the victim. Attackers need always more and more data to be sold or reused in deeper scenarios.
ID Root ☛ Network Graphs using Python
Network graphs are powerful visual representations that illustrate relationships between entities across various domains. From social connections to biological systems, Python offers robust tools for network analysis and visualization. This guide explores essential concepts, libraries, and techniques for creating insightful network graphs with Python.
Rust
-
Collabora ☛ Matt Godbolt sold me on Rust (by showing me C++)
Gustavo Noronha helps break down C++ and shows how that knowledge can open up new possibilities with Rust.
