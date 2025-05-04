news
New Distro Releases: Archcraft Prime Release, Mabox Linux April ISO, and ALT Workstation 11.0
Archcraft Prime Release
New Archcraft Prime ISO is now available to download. Read the changelogs below to know what's new.
Archcraft Prime offers every (Not the one released after Prime) exclusive stuff of Archcraft in One Single ISO. It has Openbox Premium, Bspwm Premium and i3wm Premium as well as all the exclusive wayland compositors (Sway, Wayfire, River, Hyprland and Newm) pre-installed.
Mabox Linux April ISO refresh – panel improvements, status indicator with dynamic menu
The April ISO update brings a polished look as well as important improvements to the default tint2 panel.
The new look in the form of a thumbnail and additional functionalities have been given to the Panel Icon, which allows you to change the wallpaper and style of desktop elements.
Distribution Release: ALT Workstation 11.0
Hello!
11 update of ALT Workstation operating system is available. New distribution release is based on Platform 11 (p11 Salvia stable branch).
The build is available for x86_64 and AArch64, based on the 6.12 (LTS) kernel.