New Distro Releases: Archcraft Prime Release, Mabox Linux April ISO, and ALT Workstation 11.0

New Archcraft Prime ISO is now available to download. Read the changelogs below to know what's new.

Archcraft Prime offers every (Not the one released after Prime) exclusive stuff of Archcraft in One Single ISO. It has Openbox Premium, Bspwm Premium and i3wm Premium as well as all the exclusive wayland compositors (Sway, Wayfire, River, Hyprland and Newm) pre-installed.