What Is an Encryption Backdoor?

Governments around the world are demanding backdoors into encrypted data.  

LinuxGizmos.com

Raspberry Pi Reduces Prices on 4GB and 8GB Compute Module 4

This month, Raspberry Pi announced a price reduction for two of its most widely used Compute Module 4 variants. As of May 1, 2025, the 4GB RAM version is now $5 cheaper, while the 8GB RAM version has been reduced by $10. These discounts apply to standard temperature models purchased through Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers.

Banana Pi BPI-R4 Advances 5G Gateway Design with OpenMPTCProuter Support

Banana Pi’s new BPI-R4 is a 5G aggregation gateway built for edge networking. Designed to host multiple cellular modems, it supports OpenMPTCProuter and targets scenarios where wired internet is limited or unavailable.

New Distro Releases: Archcraft Prime Release, Mabox Linux April ISO, and ALT Workstation 11.0

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 04, 2025

4MLinux 48.0 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 48.0 as the latest stable version of this mini Linux distribution featuring the lightweight JWM window manager.
Tumbleweed Report and Zypper’s New Parallel Downloads
We’re Off — Ubuntu 25.10 Opens for Development
Development today opened on Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”
felix86 is a new open source Linux emulator to run x86-64 Linux programs on RISC-V processors
RISC-V fans will be interested in this one. felix86 has been announced as a new project with a first release available that enables you to run x86-64 Linux programs on RISC-V processors on Linux
Canonical releases Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop image for the Qualcomm DragonWing QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors
Canonical has just released a publicly available Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop beta image for the Qualcomm DragonWing QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors
Jailing "Linux" Inside Microsoft Excel, Inside Windows, and More
openSUSE Leap 16 Enters Public Beta Testing with Agama Installer, Linux 6.12 LTS
The openSUSE project released today the beta version of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 16 operating system series for public testing, giving users a first glimpse of what will be included in the final release later this year.
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
Urgent - OSU Open Source Lab needs your help
Oregon State University’s Open Source Lab (OSL) has been a major supporter of Gentoo Linux and many other software projects for years
Redis Goes AGPL
Notes from the Graz Plasma sprint
A few days ago I returned home from a wonderful Plasma sprint in Graz, Austria
Firefox Tab Groups
Plasma Sprint and more
What happens when you put three mobile OS devs into one room for more than a few minutes
 
Security Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Walnut Pi
Red Hat Leftovers
KDE: Python in Kate, conf.kde.in, and Talking FOSS on Daft Code
Games: Godot, Malware, and More
today's howtos
Wine 10.7
The Wine development release 10.7 is now available
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Videos/Shows About GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Banana Pi, and More
Mozilla on Google (Conflict of Interest)
Mozilla’s CEO discusses testimony in U.S. v. Google search case
Games: Consoles, SteamOS 3.7.5 Preview, and More DRM Stuff
Android Leftovers
Several phone brands rumored to be planning a major shift away from Android
Proton is so good these days, I wish I could make the switch to Linux
Now, though, things are different, and fantastic devices like the Steam Deck prove that Linux is viable as a gaming platform these days
Paprius Icon Set Update Adds New Icons, Plasma 6 Support
If you use the Papirus icon theme on Ubuntu, you’ll be pleased to hear a new version is available to download
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
SolydXK Linux is a Debian-based operating system
SolydXK is an open source operating system for small and medium-sized businesses
This Week in Plasma: move by default when dragging-and-dropping
Welcome to a new issue of “This Week in Plasma”! Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more
Brave browser - A rather interesting Chromium-based option
Until now, for no deliberate reason, I never quite got around to testing Brave
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.5, Linux 6.12.26, Linux 6.6.89, Linux 6.1.136, Linux 5.15.181, Linux 5.10.237, and Linux 5.4.293
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.5 kernel
Tails 6.15 Update Drops Support for Legacy Broadcom Wi-Fi Chips
Tails 6.15 privacy-focused Linux distro updates Tor Browser to 14.5.1 and kernel to v6.1.135
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Single-Board Z80 Computer, Open Source Firmware, and More
today's howtos
Release of AnduinOS 1.3
AnduinOS 1.3 is out
Security and Microsoft/Windows TCO
Debian News: SparkyLinux Update, Tails 6.15, and Guido Günther's Activities Report
Celebrating 20 Years of the OASIS Open Document Format (ODF) Standard
Sculpt OS release 25.04
Sculpt OS 25.04 brings compatibility with Intel's Meteor-Lake hardware
BSD: New Episode of BSD Now, DragonFly BSD Digest, and More
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Red Hat Spreading Buzzwords, Buys 'Articles', Links to Bought Articles, New Technical Articles
Games: Proton Experimental, Steam Deck, and More
Best Free and Open Source Software
This article recommends free and open source alternatives to macOS’s remove background quick action built-in function
paldo – Upkg driven Linux distribution
paldo is a Upkg driven Linux distribution
Huayra is a Linux distribution based on Debian
Huayra is a Linux distribution developed by the Argentine government. It’s based on the Debian architecture
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
today's howtos
Free Software Foundation completes its board member review
The review examined board members Ian Kelling, Geoffrey Knauth, Henry Poole, Richard Stallman, and Gerald Sussman
Today in Techrights
