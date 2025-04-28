news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Unicorn Media ☛ Petition Attempts to Force OSI to Release Complete Vote Count
When it comes to Open Source Initiative's 2025 board election, we're reminded of Yogi Berra's observation that, "It ain't over 'til it's over."
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Bryan Lunduke ☛ W3C Standardizes Mozilla Developed Spying Technology
"Privacy Preserving Attribution", first deployed in Firefox, is designed to make it easy for a browser vendor to collect large amounts data from users.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Zach Musgrave ☛ Anatomy Of A SQL Engine | DoltHub Blog
May marks five years since Dolt adopted go-mysql-server. Today we summarize the current state of GMS by walking through a query's journey from parsing to result spooling.
[Repeat] Bert Hubert ☛ 'The cloud' is not just servers. 'Going to the clown' could also mean locking into a forever sub-contractor
The very brief version: “going to the clown” can mean renting services/servers that you could get from anywhere. There’s little lock-in. The same four words “going to the clown” might also mean locking your operations to a specific cloud provider, whose proprietary services will now be part of your business processes “forever”. Be specific which variant of cloud you are signing off on!
Marco d'Itri ☛ Marco d'Itri: On the use of SaaS in systems engineering
We want to use an hyperscaler cloud because it is cheaper to delegate operating a scalable and redundant database to an hyperscaleris something that can be debated from business and technical points of view.
We want to use an hyperscaler cloud because our developers do not want to operate a scalable and redundant databasejust means that you need to hire competent developers and/or system administrators.
We must stop normalizing the idea that the people whose only skill is gluing together a few dozens of proprietary trap AWS services can continue calling themselves developers. We should also find a sufficiently demeaning name to refer to them...
Licensing / Legal
Open Source Property ☛ Open Source Property « A Free Casebook
Open Source Property: A Free Casebook is a free resource for instructors and students of the first-year Property Law course at American law schools, and anyone else with an interest in the subject. It is edited by: [...]
Programming/Development
MJ Fransen ☛ Set up an alternative Emacs configuration
The release of Emacs 29 provides a better way to do this.
[Repeat] Rlang ☛ [R] How to create errorbars with overlaid points using ggplot
Sometimes you may want to create a plot with the following features:
• a point to indicate the mean of a group
• error bars to indicate the standard deviation of the group
• and each group may have subgroups, which are represented by different colors.
In this post, I will show you how to create such a plot using the ggplot2 package in R.
