Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

We want to use an hyperscaler cloud because it is cheaper to delegate operating a scalable and redundant database to an hyperscaler is something that can be debated from business and technical points of view.

We want to use an hyperscaler cloud because our developers do not want to operate a scalable and redundant database just means that you need to hire competent developers and/or system administrators.

We must stop normalizing the idea that the people whose only skill is gluing together a few dozens of proprietary trap AWS services can continue calling themselves developers. We should also find a sufficiently demeaning name to refer to them...