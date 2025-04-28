news
HarmonyOS, Muse Pi, and Commodore OS (Linux)
Devices/Embedded
The Register UK ☛ Toyota picks Huawei’s HarmonyOS for Chinese EV
Toyota said its approach to building cars for the Middle Kingdom has shifted “from adapting to China to being defined by China” and its new cars therefore include local innovation – including HarmonyOS, the operating system Huawei created to break its dependence on Android.
Open Hardware/Modding
-
CNX Software ☛ Muse Pi Pro is a feature-packed, credit card-sized SpacemIT M1 RISC-V SBC with HDMI, GbE, 4x USB, M.2 and mPCIe sockets
Muse Pi Pro is a feature-packed, credit card-sized SBC powered by the SpacemIT M1 octa-core 64-bit RISC-V Hey Hi (AI) SoC with a 2 TOPS NPU and equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR4x and 128GB eMMC flash.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Commodore OS Vision 3.0 Linux-based OS arrives to spruce up retro builds
You can finally update your Commodore 64x with an up-to-date operating system ready to handle all of your modern retro computing needs.
