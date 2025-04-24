news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 24, 2025



Quoting: Fix Coming for Window Button Bug in Ubuntu 25.04 - OMG! Ubuntu —

Ubuntu user Cristiano Fraga G. Nunes certainly did, filing bug report to report that “…on Ubuntu 25.04, the window control buttons (minimize, maximize, close) appear at inconsistent sizes across different GTK applications.”

As he notes, GTK4 apps like Nautilus and Text Editor use smaller window buttons than in GTK3 apps, like Terminal which uses larger buttons (the same size GTK4 apps did in Ubuntu 24.10)...