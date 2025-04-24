Best Free and Open Source Software

news
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel Font Viewer - LinuxLinks
Corel Font Viewer is a standalone application bundled with CorelDRAW Graphics Suite and Corel PHOTO-PAINT that helps users manage their font libraries.
Corel Font Viewer is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
Solaar is a Linux manager for Logitech keyboards, mice and trackpads - LinuxLinks
Solaar can be used as a GUI application, the usual case, or via its command-line interface. The Solaar GUI is meant to run continuously in the background, monitoring devices, making changes to them, and responding to some messages they emit. To this end, it is useful to have Solaar start at user login so that changes made to devices by Solaar are applied at login and throughout the user’s session.
This is free and open source software.
Tenmon is a FITS and XISF image viewer, converter and indexer - LinuxLinks
Tenmon is a FITS/XISF image viewer with multithreaded image loading.
It is intended primarily for viewing astro photos and images.
This is free and open source software.
IMSProg - I2C, SPI and Microwire EEPROM/Flash chip programmer - LinuxLinks
The IMSProg makes respect to QHexEdit2 hex editor and SNANDer programmer. The format of the chip database is based on the format used in EZP2019, EZP2020, EZP2023, Minpro I, XP866+ programmers.
This is free and open source.