Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
CNX Software ☛ ANAVI Miracle Emitter – A WiFi and BLE RGB LED controller compatible with Home Assistant, WLED firmware (Crowdfunding)
ANAVI Miracle Emitter is an open-source hardware ESP32-C3 WiFi and BLE controller designed to control 5V addressable RGB LED strips, which works with Home Assistant over MQTT and also supports the popular WLED firmware to easily control the LED strip through a web interface. It also features four I2C expansion headers for sensors and a small OLED display, a UART header, and a GPIO header. It’s an update to Leon ANAVI’s Miracle Controller introduced in 2019 with an ESP8266.
Hackaday ☛ Making A One-Of-A-Kind Lime2 SBC
Upgrading RAM on most computers is often quite a straightforward task: look up the supported modules, purchase them, push a couple of levers, remove the old, and install the new. However, this project submitted by [Mads Chr. Olesen] is anything but a simple.
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico-sized RP2350 CAN development board features a clone of the MCP2515 CAN Bus controller
Waveshare has recently launched RP2350-CAN, a Raspberry Pi RP2350-powered CAN development board with onboard XL2515 CAN Bus controller and a SIT65HVD230 CAN transceiver. The board supports the CAN V2.0B protocol at up to 1 Mbps, and the XL2515 chip appears to be a clone of the popular Microchip MCP2515 CAN controller. The board includes the same 26 multi-function GPIO pins and USB-C port as found on the Raspberry Pi Pico 2. Other features include a DC-DC buck-boost converter (MP28164), BOOT and RESET buttons, a user LED, a selectable 120Ω CAN termination resistor, and CAN screw terminals.