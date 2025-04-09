news
OpenSUSE and Ubuntu Leftovers
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
Agama: Releasing version 13
Time flies and more than a month has passed since the announcement of Agama 12. Fortunately the YaST Team has not been idle and we have a new version of Agama to present. Say hello to Agama 13, including some additions to the web interface and many improvements for unattended installations.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 886
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 886 for the week of March 30 – April 5, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
Applications
-
Ubuntu ☛ Announcing Charmed Kubeflow 1.10
We are thrilled to announce the release of Charmed Kubeflow 1.10, Canonical’s latest update to the widely-adopted open source MLOps platform. This release integrates significant improvements from the upstream Kubeflow 1.10 project, while also bringing a suite of additional capabilities targeted towards enterprise deployments. Charmed Kubeflow 1.10 empowers machine learning practitioners and teams to operationalize machine learning workflows more efficiently, securely, and seamlessly than ever.
-
-